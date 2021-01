TV icon Larry King has died at 87, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his TV company Ora Media said in a statement Saturday. The statement did not specify the cause of death, but King was recently hospitalized with Covid-19.

“Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short direct and uncomplicated questions,” it added. From NBC News.