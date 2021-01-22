Two Muncie residents found with nearly 100 grams of meth are facing charges. The Star Press reports 20 year old
Alissa Nicole Webster and 19 yearold Dakota Woolums were pulled over in a vehicle driven by Woolums after it was determined it had a license plate registered to another vehicle. A police K-9 officer hit on the drugs. A loaded 9MM handgun was also found.
Pair Charged With Possessing More Nearly 100 Grams Of Meth
