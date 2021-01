Free tax prep help again this year from AARP. You can pick up a packet from the Delaware County Senior Center, 2517 W. Eighth St., or Ross Community Center, 1110 W. 10th St. This packet contains the Intake Booklet and a Virtual Consent Form, which should be taken home and filled out. Then you call 765-283-9680 and leave a message to schedule an appointment to have documents scanned to a secure website.