Police say a traffic stop led to a Muncie man being charged with dealing meth in Madison County. Police say 49 year old Shane C. Hale, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee Saturday traveling at 48 mph in a 35-mph zone on Ind. 32. The vehicle was pulled over near the state highway’s intersection with Rangeline Road in Anderson. The Star Press reports investigators first found a syringe in the Cherokee, and then found “a large amount of methamphetamine” in one of Hale’s pockets.