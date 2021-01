The sentencing of an Elwood woman charged with the murder of her daughter has been continued. 23 year old Anna-Marie Pablo pleaded guilty in November to a charge of murder in connection with the March 2020 death of her 11-month-old daughter, Emmarie. According to the Herald Bulletin, Madison Circuit Court Judge Mark Dudley continued the sentencing hearing until Feb. 11 because two witnesses for the defense were not available. Pablo faces a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years.