Plans to use an old Marsh store on Nichol Avenue in Anderson as a grocery co-op are in the works. The Anderson Redevelopment Commission purchased the property in 2019 at a cost of $230,000 and recently voted to spend $320,000 to repair the roof, reports the Herald Bulletin. Owners of The Grow(cery) hope to secure a $1.6 million grant to begin operations as a co-op and have a meeting scheduled with city officials this month and hopes to open by the end of the year.