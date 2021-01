An Indianapolis man accused of killing a fellow inmate has agreed to a plea bargain. 45 year old Tommy Holland is charged with the stabbing murder of Clifford Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Aug. 9, 2019. In exchange for his guilty plea to the murder charge, the state of Indiana is seeking a sentence of life without parole. A sentencing hearing could come in the next couple of weeks, according to the Herald Bulletin.