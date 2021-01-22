Friday, 1/22/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

The problem is availability. Gov. Holcomb said it clearly yesterday

In Delaware county, there are four shot locations – IUBMH, Meridian, Open Door, and the local Health Department. All appointments must be made through the website we have mentioned, or 211. Dr. Box yesterday explained the positivity rate and numbers of Hoosiers hospitalized are going down as well.

Eli Lilly, headquartered in Indianapolis, says their coronavirus antibody treatment can prevent illness in both residents and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. It’s the first major study to show such treatment may prevent coronavirus. Lilly says they tested about 300 people, and the treatment lowered the risk of getting COVID-19 by up to 80%.

Muncie Community Schools say they are seeing an increase in the number of people interested in becoming substitute teachers. RTV6 says this comes as other districts across Central Indiana report substitute teacher shortages. Substitute teachers must pass a background check, drug screen and have a high school diploma. You can learn more by clicking the link on our Local News Page now. http://www.muncie.k12.in.us/human_resources/become_a_substitute_teacher

The Herald Bulletin reports Madison Circuit Court 3 Judge Andrew Hopper on Monday found that Tommy Holland, 45, was competent to stand trial in connection with a 2019 murder at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. Defense attorney Bryan Williams said that although Holland had requested the death penalty, the state would not seek it. In exchange for his guilty plea to the murder charge, the state of Indiana is seeking a sentence of life without parole.

As of this past Tuesday, patients at all IU Health hospitals and facilities who are not positive for, or suspected to have COVID-19 can have one visitor per day. Exceptions will be considered in the Neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) for End of life situations where a patient may receive two consistent designated visitors.

Who’s next, when Indiana is able to open up the next group allowed to get the COVID vaccine

Dr. Box, and Gov. Holcomb explained that of those allowed to receive it, about 50% have either gotten the shot or signed up. They had predicted 30% might get it.

Wayne county businesses getting an assist

With this week’s Powerball jackpot winner of an estimated $730 million, there’s still a chance at the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at an estimated $970 million as of yesterday.

On Thursday morning, Senator Mike Braun visited the Indiana National Guard stationed in Washington, D.C. “I am grateful for their service protecting the Capitol and Washington D.C. this week and thankful to them and their families for the sacrifices they have made for our nation,” Braun said. Senator Todd Young offered similar words earlier this week.

In an effort to continue to foster conversations on a local level, WLBC will continue our daily Radio Conversations next week. The 9 a.m. segment today will feature two guests, as well as a powerful message from President of Woof Boom radio, J Chapman – at 9 a.m.

Earlier this week, Dillon Carpenter was sworn in to the Delaware County Convention and Tourism Commission Board, by Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour.

Minor league baseball will stay in South Bend for at least another 20 years. The South Bend Park Board approved an extension for the South Bend Cubs to stay in the city and continue to play at Four Winds Field through 2041.

The Paramount Theatre’s 13th annual “Dancing Like the Stars” benefit will take center stage again on Saturday, Jan. 30. The dancers will begin their competition at 7 p.m. Event organizers are adding a virtual show via Facebook Live. Details for watching the show can be found at the link posted now on the WLBC.com Local News Page. www.facebook.com/DltsAnderson