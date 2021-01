No bail for a Dunkirk man behind bars in connection with a fatal overdose last July in Madison County. 27 year old Antoine Whitfield is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. According to the Star Press, the charge stems from the July 26 death of Janey Nannette Pettitt, whose body was found in a home in south Anderson. She died as a result of “mixed drug intoxication including the presence of fentanyl.”