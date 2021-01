The IRONMAN Group announced the addition of a new full-distance IRONMAN triathlon event that will take place in the long-standing IRONMAN partner city of Muncie, Indiana on October 2, 2021. This event will be held in conjunction with IRONMAN 70.3 Muncie. The first half-distance triathlon event was held in Muncie in 1980 at the same venue IRONMAN uses today and still stands as the oldest continual Triathlon in the World.