Ingalls Weighs Action Against Heavy Truck Traffic

Too much heavy truck traffic is taking its toll in Ingall and now Town Council has been weighing an ordinance to shut it down. The Herald Bulletin reports the measure allows trucks to make deliveries using the closest intersecting streets and exempts from the weight restriction fire equipment, town vehicles and contractors performing work for the town. The ordinance also prohibits parking the trucks on streets and alleys. The ordinance carries a $100 fine for the first offense, a fine of $250 for a second offense within a year and $500 for subsequent violations.