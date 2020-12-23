Wednesday, 12/23/2020 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Christmas is NOT cancelled. No one around here has cancelled Christmas, but using good common sense is being asked for, by Dr. Jeff Bird from IUBMH.

A 90 day extension to retired healthcare workers, and an allowance for National Guard members to give the vaccine shots to Hoosiers who want it – those were a couple of new Orders coming from Gov. Holcomb’s weekly COVID Briefing yesterday.

Bridges Community Services is administering a rent and utility assistance program, funded by the City of Muncie’s HOME Investment Partnership Grant. The application period is currently closed but will re-open in January. Applications are available on the Bridges website at www.bridgesmuncie.org.

Breaking down vaccine facts and myths with the hope of boosting trust for the coronavirus vaccine among minorities, that’s what the Indiana Minority Health Coalition is trying to do during a virtual conference.

Last weekend was the final one for the drive-thru Holiday Lights at Gresham event – as they welcomed their 100,000th visitor. Though the names were not disclosed, they were awarded with several prizes from local businesses.

David Smith has been appointed to the Muncie Sanitary District Board, replacing the retiring Bill Smith. David was initially on Mayor Ridenour’s staff, but had resigned for health reasons.

The final Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate food distribution of the year is today in Wabash at 11:00 AM at Bachelor Creek Church of Christ. They do not ask for residency at these events, so if you have the need – this is your last chance for food help until January.

Hospital stats. We continue to track and report Facts – IUBMH as of yesterday 10 a.m. had 55 in patient COVID cases, with 80% ICU bed utilization, and 38% ventilator utilization. According to data shared by the Muncie newspaper, Ascension St. Vincent in Anderson is still at 100% ICU bed usage, of the 15 beds they have available. Community Hospital of Anderson was at 90% of their 17 ICU beds used.

An open house was scheduled for yesterday by the Delaware County Veterans Service Office and the MCS Muncie Area Career Center, following the completion of a home teardown and rebuild for 77-year-old Vietnam Veteran John Holaday. As we previously reported, students and teachers of the Career Center heard of the need, and decided to take on the project to honor the local hero.

Ribbon cutting: Tuesday, 8:45 a.m. at Muncie City Hall, for the new ADA Compliant ramp that has been completed.

Indiana State Police will be increasing patrols during the holiday season, as part of the winter Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national enforcement mobilization. Now until Jan. 1, officers will be showing zero tolerance for impaired drivers, whether it’s alcohol or drugs, and will be on the lookout for unbuckled motorists.

The city of Indianapolis is the front runner to host the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in its entirety this season. Indy Sports Corp. president Ryan Vaughn tells Inside Indiana Business that things are close to becoming a reality. He said they are working with several bodies to make it happen in Indy from Visit Indy to the city and state government.

A decision has been delayed for 90 days concerning the future of the Edgewood Town Court. The Edgewood Town Council voted Monday to delay action on whether to close the court. Discussion on the possible closure arose after Town Court Judge Scott Norrick was elected judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 5 on Nov. 3.