Thursday, 12/10/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

More Red on the map, statewide. Yesterday’s weekly COVID scores included a slight improvement for Blackford county, and still no Red for Delaware, Madison and Henry counties. Howard county self-adjusted to Red, even though the statistics don’t require it. As for weekly cases per 100,000 residents: still no change – the entire state is in the Red color code for the fourth week in a row. Yesterday, at 1 p.m., IUBMH had 71 in-patient COVID positive cases, with 78% ICU bed utilization across IU Health.

“The State of Indiana is on fire,” the words of Gov. Holcomb in the weekly COVID weekly briefing, relating to the color coded map that measures the positivity rate. His tone was subdued, and stern as he stated that medical workers are overwhelmed – many with only one day a week to recharge weekly.

A new poll find only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines even as states prepare to begin months of vaccinations. The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated when their turn comes. Roughly another quarter say they won’t.

Even in the middle of COVID this past summer, it was announced last week that Muncie’s Prairie Creek will likely turn a profit.

One in five restaurants in Indiana have already closed, two-to-four times the normal rate. A National Restaurant Association survey finds another third expect to go under by June unless there’s a second round of federal help. The survey says they’ve already cut one-sixth of their jobs in the last two months.

City workers in Indianapolis will be celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day now instead of Columbus Day, and Juneteenth will be a paid holiday on June 19. Renee Madison, Human Resources Director, said the changes were made to better reflect the city’s values of diversity and inclusivity.

Butler is on a postpone streak as the school announces it will not play St. John’s on December 14th, as originally scheduled. Butler will now open its Big East schedule next Wednesday at Villanova.

New restrictions for procedures, again, at Indiana hospitals. Governor Holcomb issued a directive for all Indiana hospitals to postpone or reschedule all in patient elective procedures scheduled between Dec 16 – Jan. 3rd. He made it clear that anyone with a serious medical condition or emergency, you should still see your doctor and receive your urgent care. Regarding the speed of the arrival of the vaccine, he called it a modern medical miracle.

A bright spot in a dark year: The ‘Christmas Star,’ not seen in 800 years, will light up on the longest night of the year. On Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will draw closer together, a phenomenon known by some astronomers as the “Christmas Star.” The last time such a close pairing was observable to the naked eye was in 1226.

It’s free food day from Second Harvest Food Bank today – 10:00 AM at both Muncie Mall, as well as the Blackford County Fairgrounds. Tomorrow, Madison County gets the help at 10 a.m. in the Old Kmart Parking Lot Anderson.

A northern Indiana man whose cash-filled wallet was accidentally thrown out got it back last week after a crew waded through tons of trash to recover it. Logansport resident Robert Nolte said his wallet ended up in the trash Thursday when he asked a friend to throw out a pair of green camouflage pants that were covered in white paint. After the trash was taken away, Nolte realized his wallet was missing and that it was still inside his camo pants.

By a split vote, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission has pledged $20 million toward improvements to Athletic Park. The ARC voted 3-2 Tuesday to adopt a resolution requested by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to begin the process to make improvements to the 34-acre site.

