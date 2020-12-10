Muncie Scores Community Crossings Matching Grant Money

The City of Muncie was awarded just under $300,000 as part of the second round of the 2020 Community Crossings Matching Grant. In addition to the $703,598.80 that was awarded to the City earlier this year, it represents $1,000,000 in matching money from INDOT to support over $2,400,000 in road and transportation work throughout the City of Muncie. The award will aid in moving forward with two projects: Repair and resurfacing of Centennial Avenue from Elgin Street to Shirey and improvements at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Jackson.