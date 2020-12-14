Teen Held On Bail, Charged In Thefts

$105,000 bond for a Muncie teenager accused of participating in a series of crimes including robbery and burglary. The Star Press reports 18 year old Rodrick Tajha Griggs, was arrested Friday, and is also preliminarily charged with theft. Police say Griggs and a co-defendant on Nov. 21 stole a car, three guns, two televisions, a video game console and several pairs of shoes from a southside resident who had allowed them to spend the night at his home and on the same night stole a 50 inch television from a home.