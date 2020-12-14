Free Food this week in ECI

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.

Grant County

Tuesday | 10:00 AM

December 15th

Five Points Mall

1129 N Baldwin Ave, Marion

Jay County

Wednesday | 10:00 AM

December 16th

Jay County Fairgrounds

806 E Votaw St, Portland

Delaware County

Thursday | 10:00 AM

December 17th

Muncie Mall

3401 N Granville Ave, Muncie

Madison County

Friday | 10:00 AM

December 18th

Old K-Mart Parking Lot

2811 Nichol Ave, Anderson

Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, Proof of Address or Income required. More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins. To ensure the safety of our volunteers, when food is being placed inside of your vehicle, please be sure to have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose. We recommend having food loaded into your trunk or rear of your vehicle to minimize contact.

Do you want to support their efforts?

Donate: https://curehunger.org/get-involved/donate/

Volunteer: https://www.givepulse.com/group/203410