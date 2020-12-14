Free Food this week in ECI

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
Grant County
Tuesday | 10:00 AM
December 15th
Five Points Mall
1129 N Baldwin Ave, Marion
Jay County
Wednesday | 10:00 AM
December 16th
Jay County Fairgrounds
806 E Votaw St, Portland
Delaware County
Thursday | 10:00 AM
December 17th
Muncie Mall
3401 N Granville Ave, Muncie
Madison County
Friday | 10:00 AM
December 18th
Old K-Mart Parking Lot
2811 Nichol Ave, Anderson
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, Proof of Address or Income required. More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins. To ensure the safety of our volunteers, when food is being placed inside of your vehicle, please be sure to have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose. We recommend having food loaded into your trunk or rear of your vehicle to minimize contact.
Do you want to support their efforts?
Donate: https://curehunger.org/get-involved/donate/
Volunteer: https://www.givepulse.com/group/203410