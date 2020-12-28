Men Arrested After Christmas Eve Break In

Two area men whom police say broke into a business on Christmas Eve ended up spending Christmas in jail. 25 year old

Jeremiah Lee Epperson of Muncie, and 29 year old Timothy Andrew Knight of Anderson, are each preliminarily charged with burglary armed with a deadly weapon after they allegedly burglarized Muncie Transit Supply Co. at 3720 S. Madison St., shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.