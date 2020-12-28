Drive Thru Light Shows Attract Visitors In Large Numbers

Meridian Health Services’ Holidays at Gresham drive-thru light exhibit has been a success. This year, reports the Star Press,

The exhibit, which ran on select weekends in December, had 20,216 visitors this year, a 37% increase in traffic from last year. Also, a drive thru light display at the Meridian Health Services Suzanne Gresham Center on White River Boulevard in Muncie. In its eighth year, the light show reached its 100,000th visitor for all years combined on Dec. 11th.