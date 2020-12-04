Mayor Secures Agreement To Buy 13 Acres For Recreation

Mayor Dan Ridenour has taken action on his commitment to expand and improve Muncie city parks, by securing an agreement to purchase 13 acres along South Tillotson Avenue along Buck Creek. The option will allow the city to purchase and develop yet another unique and special place for recreation and wellness and will connect to the county’s new trail system on the southside of Buck Creek near the new justice center. Plans depict green space, walking paths, pond fountain, ADA compliant fishing piers, restrooms, trees and parking.