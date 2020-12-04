Friday, 12/4/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

New business alert: Muncie has a new Quick Lane oil and tire center, on the Greg Hubler Automotive Campus at Nebo and McGalliard. SEE a video tour on our Facebook Fan Page under the video tab.

Tailgate food distribution today in Madison County Friday 10:00 AM in the Old K-Mart Parking Lot, Anderson. More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org

The Anderson Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in the death of a man who was found in his vehicle with gunshot wounds Thursday. APD Major Joel Sandefur said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Locust Street at approximately 7:30 a.m. He told the Herald Bulletin the department is treating the incident as a homicide.

New business alert: Daleville is getting a Starbucks, next to White Castle. Reporter Sean Mattingly’s “source?” “The guy at White Castle.

The federal government is buying an additional 650,000 doses of Eli Lilly’s coronavirus antibody treatment.

Saturday’s Ball State football kickoff at Central Michigan has been moved up to 2 p.m. BSU controls its own destiny for a spot in the MAC Championship Game.