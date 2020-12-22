Man Charged After Police Pursuit

A Muncie man was arrested after leading Delaware County sheriff’s deputies on vehicle and foot chases on the city’s northeast side. The Star Press reports 44 year old Jessie Aparicio was arrested for resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, leaving the scene of a traffic accident and driving as a habitual traffic offender. Police tried to pull him over after he failed to use a turn signal and that’s when the pursuit began. He ultimately crashed his vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended.