Madison County Commissioners have approved a $2,000 COVID-19 bonus for all full-time employees. The Herald Bulletin reports the measure calls for a $500 bonus included for part-time employees. The reported cost of the full-time bonuses would be $1.3 million and $200,000 for the part-time employees. To be eligible, employees have to be employed by the county as of Monday and worked for Madison County for a minimum of 30 days.