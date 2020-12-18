Friday, 12/18/2020 Woof Boom Morning news

Big day for BSU. Cardinal coach Mike Neu was a player way back when, and now takes nothing for granted… It’s the MAC Championship game tonight on WLBC – extended pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.

Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will get the shot on Friday. They will be vaccinated in front of cameras in order to “promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people,” according to Pence’s office.

The Indiana Department of Revenue released new info this week: How to Compute Withholding for State and County Income Tax, with updates to reflect all upcoming rate changes in effect on or after Jan. 1, 2021. Check the DOR website, or your tax advisor.

Mayor Scott Fadness has launched the 2000 Acts of Kindness Challenge! Fishers residents can submit an Act of Kindness they performed or nominate someone & be eligible for a gift card to a #local restaurant. Share your act: http://thisisfishers.com/kindness

The Salvation Army Indiana Division is moving into its final week of the annual Red Kettle Campaign with a surprise gift from Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial Bank. The financial institution has offered $25,000 in matching funds to help double donations made to Red Kettles in the communities they serve. As we reported earlier, the Muncie fund raising effort is more than $100,000 behind goal as of late last week.

46,000 Hoosier healthcare workers have registered so far to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The state hasn’t decided who’s next in line. Indiana State Department of Health chief medical officer Lindsay Weaver says the department is awaiting guidance from a Centers for Disease Control ethics panel on who should be next to receive the vaccine.

Just moments after the weekly Indiana COVID briefing concluded, Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party issued a statement that included, “Some of this was preventable had Governor Holcomb just gone to work putting science and data first. Many Hoosier lives could have been saved had the Indiana Republican Party taken this pandemic seriously from the get go. This failure and clear abuse of trust is on them.”

The The Town of Lapel was awarded $700,000 for water system improvements. Project components include installing 10,550 linear feet of water main, complete well improvements, and water treatment and storage improvements. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced 12 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $8 million in federal grant funding to improve water infrastructure.