Friday, 12/11/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Changes to another traditional event. The Walk a Mile in My Shoes to benefit the Muncie Mission is going virtual – during Walk A Mile WEEK, February 13-18, 2021 everyone takes a walk at school, at church, or in their neighborhood – or challenge your friends to complete one or more of our featured route-of-the-day circuits. Add your personal tally to your team total then call it in to our community leaderboard as we join to collectively top 1000 miles. More info soon, on how you can help raise money for this worthwhile cause.

Parents, students and teachers are hoping for an experienced superintendent who is a visionary, transformational servant, according to an informal survey conducted by the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees. Some have criticized the use of the free Survey Monkey service, as well as the phrasing of the questions asked.

The Unsafe Building Authority Meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 10th at 3PM is now canceled. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, January 14th at 3PM.

A woman from Randolph County faces animal cruelty charges after five horses and a pony were removed from her property in Union City. 39-year-old Samantha Boyd Boyd is charged with one count of cruelty to an animal, a misdemeanor carrying up to one year in jail. She is due in court Dec. 22. The animals are now in the care of the Winchester/Randolph County Animal Shelter and are recovering.

The Indiana State Police is releasing further information regarding the officer involved shooting that took place on December 7th in Montgomery County. The suspect has been identified as Dillon Gard, 30, from Crawfordsville, IN. Gard is still in an Indianapolis area hospital, and his condition is serious but stable. This is an ongoing investigation.

Officials at Anderson Preparatory Academy have moved the pre-academy and academy students at the 29th Street campus to virtual-only classes through the end of the semester because of active cases, number of staff in quarantine and a shortage of substitute teachers, according to the Herald Bulletin.

TSA agents are giving details about a gun detected at the Indianapolis International Airport. A man with a loaded handgun tried to board a plane on Tuesday afternoon. A TSA officer found the gun in the man’s carry-on bag, resulting in an estimated 41-hundred-dollar fine for the man. This is the 30th firearm detected at the airport in 2020.