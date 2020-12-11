During its final Board of Trustees meeting of 2020, Ball State University announced an additional $2.8 million gift from Charles W. Brown that will fund an outdoor performance and gathering space named the Brown Family Amphitheater.
The Board approved a resolution to name the grand lawn amphitheater in honor of Brown, a 1971 graduate of Ball State and a longtime donor to the University.
Ball State Receives Gift For Amphitheater
