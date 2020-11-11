Wednesday, 11/11/2020 Woof Boom Morning news

The Y needs to consolidate, but the Mayor wants them centered. As we have previously reported, the Muncie YMCA intends to construct a new facility, but some recent location-possibilities seem to bother Mayor Ridenour

As WLBC’s Kim Morris told you first as it was happening yesterday, ISP Troopers assisted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office with a multi-vehicle, personal injury crash that occurred on I-70 westbound near the 126 mile-marker in Henry County. The crash has resulted in both westbound lanes of I-70 being closed and traffic.

The Anderson Community Schools board of trustees returned to meeting virtually last night, “as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in Madison County,” words reported by the Herald Bulletin.

The Golden Dome is putting the hammer down. After students rushed the school’s football field to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson and held numerous weekend parties, all Notre Dame students are required to undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend for the extended winter break. Students also can’t leave campus until they get their test results.

Setting the record straight. A Muncie resident reached out to Woof Boom Radio, after what was termed by the caller as an inaccurate newspaper account. Dylan Haupt, who organized a Muncie Trump Parade, was involved in a rear-end auto accident recently. His mother reported to our Megan Orbin that an individual threw pasta at Dylan, and that is what caused the accident. BSU Police are investigating, looking for the pasta thrower.

Today is Veteran’s Day – we salute those that have served our Country, and also say thanks to several businesses that will offer free or reduced prices for our Veterans. Even though this is a State holiday, the weekly Governor’s Briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m. We will cover, and report any significant news as needed.

Be a tree delivery team for Secret Families Muncie on December 5th. All you need is your truck, and to sign up

Al Holdren – this effort is again supported by WLBC and Woof Boom Radio. Secret Families Muncie on the web.

Fanning flames, created by what was reported as two people, acting very badly. The Muncie paper chose to run a story recently about what they termed “protestors,” which Mayor Ridenour felt compelled to address on social media yesterday

He did not mention the incident on WLBC during our Zoom Room interview yesterday morning.

In yesterday’s noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, still only three counties in the Red – and while Henry county is still in the orange, it was “flagged” due to an increase in cases due to congregate settings. They are one of only three counties in Indiana with such a flagged status.

The FDA is granting emergency use authorization to a coronavirus antibody therapy made by Eli Lilly. The drug is meant to treat people with mild to moderate symptoms, but who are at risk of having more serious illnesses.

On November 4, officers from the Indiana State Police were dispatched to a home in Peru, IN to conduct a well-being check on Shane Myers, 44. Myers, a resident of the home, was found deceased. Detectives are requesting assistance from the public. Anyone who has information about the death of Myers is asked to contact Indiana State Police

A new Miss USA has been crowned. Miss Mississippi Asya Branch was awarded the title Monday during the pageant held at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. The third runner up was Miss Indiana, Alexis Lete, who went to New Albany High School.