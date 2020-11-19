Thursday, 11/19/2020 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

Another Thursday morning, NO CHANGES since last week. Dr. Kristina Box shared more information about hospitalizations statewide https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/gov-briefing-11182020

12 more counties moved into the Red category on the weekly COVID map from the State Department of Health. No counties in the immediate area are in the Red – Putmam county is the only one in the state to be Yellow – one step away from the lowest threat level of Blue. The 7 days Positivity Rate declined in Delaware and Henry counties.

Wear a mask or get fined. Kurt Darling reports on the new ordinance in St. Joseph County that business owners need to pay attention to…

So far, so good at Muncie Central High School – but prepared for whatever may happen next…. Principal Chris Walker, from the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday with Steve Lindell. SEE the entire conversation on our Local News Page now.

The Kiwanis Club of Muncie announced on Wednesday it will not have its annual Christmas tree sale this year, but will have other fundraising instead.

You may be about to get a lot of packages. UPS needs Hoosiers to help deliver them. Steve Jones, with UPS marketing says they need to hire 750 people in the Indy metro and two to three thousand people across the state for the holidays. upsjobs.com is the place to go to apply.

Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution events are more important now than ever. Please note that most counties are now running on a bi-weekly schedule, and they also be affected by holiday closures, so please be sure to double check schedules while they move to a new rotation. Today 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall. Friday 10 a.m. in the Old K-Mart Parking Lot in Anderson.

According to Gallup, local Radio broadcast stations provide America’s most-trusted news, with the national, state and local stories vital to your community.