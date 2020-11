In response to increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, Indiana University Health is updating its temporary visitor guidelines. Effective Nov. 19, 2020, no visitors will be permitted in IU Health hospitals and facilities. Some exceptions are outlined below. Approved visitors must screen negative for COVID-19 and will be provided a mask that must be worn at all times. No visitors will be permitted at IU Health hospitals, except for a limited number of exceptions.