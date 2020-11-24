Open Door White River Opening In Muncie November 30th

Open Door Health Services is expanding access to healthcare in Muncie. A new health center location, Open Door White River, will begin welcoming patients Nov. 30. The addition to Open Door’s sites is located at 2600 West White River Blvd., just east of Tillotson Ave. Open Door White River will initially provide pediatric care, behavioral health care, WIC, and other support services. In early 2021, family medicine and obstetric care will join the line-up. Both telehealth and face-to-face visits will be available.