Delaware County commissioners approved changes Monday to the local emergency declaration. Some of the new restrictions include attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and cocurricular events is limited to 25-percent capacity.
Capacity in common areas and break rooms should be reduced. Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with attendance limited to participants, required personnel and parents/guardians. Social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside, are limited to 50 people. according to the Star Press.
New COVID Resrictions Approved By Delaware County Commissioners
