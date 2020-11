Muncie Controller Trent Conway and Craig Wright have selected a new Deputy Controller. Tonya Hyatt, has accepted the position to serve as the new Deputy Controller. Hyatt moved to Delaware County in 2018 and has served on various community boards and served many volunteer hours over the years. She currently serves on the Finance Committee for the Boys & Girls Club, also serving in Tri Kappa Sorority and volunteers for Women Build with Habitat for Humanity.