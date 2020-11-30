Monday, 11/30/2020 Woof Boom Radio News

Snow, rain, and frigid wind chill temperatures. Those are all things you’ll likely be dealing with this week.

Some state legislative leaders are supporting the idea of raising cigarette taxes, but there needs to be a clear plan on how the tax revenue will be used. Republican House Speaker Todd Huston says increasing the cigarette tax would likely lower the rate of smoking across the state, but the additional revenue will eventually fall off without a plan. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recommends raising the cigarette tax from $2 per pack to $3 per pack.

Provisions threaten to harm AquaBounty Technologies in Albany and put Hoosier jobs at risk, according to Senator Todd Young. He sent a letter with members of the Indiana delegation to the Appropriations Committees voicing concern against provisions and unnecessary regulatory requirements that unfairly target bioengineered salmon. The letter warns such action against Indiana-grown Salmon would harm the state of Indiana and the future of biotechnology.

After 43 years at The Star Press, Seth Slabuagh announced his retirement over the weekend.

Second Harvest Food Bank remind you that most counties are now running on a bi-weekly schedule for Tailgate food distributions, and will also be affected by holiday closures, so please be sure to double check schedules while we move to a new rotation.

Tomorrow is the first look of the season at Meridian’s Holidays at Gresham. Drive through over 100,000 lights and over 20 exhibits of holiday magic on Giving Tuesday! Between 6a-8am, and 6-8p,, Free Snack provided while supplies last, at the Suzanne Gresham Center 3620 W. White River Blvd., Muncie.

The Muncie newspaper’s reports last week seem to indicate negativity towards the Muncie YMCA’s idea of a development at Tuhey Park’s property. Muncie City Council’s Land and Traffic Committee will have a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. in the city hall auditorium, and livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page. Questions and comments from members of the public who are for or against the project can be emailed to district2@cityofmuncie.com.

The League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County opposes the city leasing Tuhey Park to the YMCA for development, citing loss of greenspace, and also contending the property “is not downtown,” in a letter printed in the Muncie newspaper.

Good’s Candy Shop told WTHR last week that reports from the Madison County Health Department are not accurate – they HAVE been adhering to the state’s “mask mandate,” and that only one employee which an exception was maskless – and she has since quit. Forced out by mask-shaming customers.

Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann’s statement on Governor Eric J. Holcomb regarding Dr. Katie Jenner as the first appointed Indiana Secretary of Education: “Dr. Jenner is uniquely qualified to help lead the state’s K-12 initiatives. She made a great impact here at Ivy Tech working with schools across the state…”

Butler University has announced due to a positive coronavirus test, their next two games will be postponed. Butler’s scheduled games on December 6th and 11th will both be postponed, so Butler won’t see action until December 14th against St. John’s.

This coming Sunday would have been the 84th Muncie Community Christmas Sing – cancelled this year, due the COVID.