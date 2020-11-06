Friday, 11/6/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

Apparently, there are two layers of approval for the upcoming COVID vaccine

Dr. Weaver from the State Health Department, earlier this week. Mid-November is the estimated arrival of the first batch.

Preliminary murder charges for a 77-year-old man in Hagerstown. State police say Billy Wilson shot his 32-year-old neighbor several times Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were called to the home of KC Allen Simpson and arrived to find Simpson lying in his front yards with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital by lifeline, but he died soon after. They aren’t saying exactly what led to the shooting, calling it a dispute between neighbors.

In our most recent interview with MCS CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, she shared the news of some more financial help

A portion of the grant will be associated with help from Ball State, to redesign some curriculum

The fifth district is staying red. Victoria Spartz’s claimed victory on Tuesday, but that was before the race had been called. In a statement she says she’s honored and humbled by the trust of the people of the fifth district. Her opponent Christina Hale has conceded and congratulated Spartz. With Congresswoman Susan Brooks stepping down at the end of her term, Indiana Democrats had hoped to flip the fifth district seat blue.

Last weekend, a name change happened at WIPB TV. We wondered how much that change cost taxpayers

That’s BSU’s President Mearns in the WLBC Zoom Room yesterday – see the entire interview on the WLBC Newscenter Facebook Page now.

THIS weekend, it’s about football tonight, and volleyball tomorrow – with Yorktown and Wapahani of local interest – but there’s been a LOT of championships lately

That’s IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neittig again this morning, as athletes and their coaches continue to navigate, and perform.

Free food for those in need – Second Harvest Food Bank Tailgate Food Distribution event today in at the Old Kmart Parking Lot, Anderson at 10 a.m. Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need.

We need to be kind, peaceful, and listen to each other – Now that Victoria Spartz has been chosen to be her successor, 5th District Congresswoman Susan Brooks wants us to all try to get along

That, from a Steve Lindell interview during our Election Night coverage.

To mask, or not to mask. Last month, Dr. Box contracted COVID and recovered after her quarantine. She received some criticism since, and recently explained her thoughts about the masking issue

Yesterday, in our bi-weekly Zoom Room interview, Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns spoke of Wednesday’s game

He also shared his displeasure with the TV announcers

The Cardinals home opener is this Wednesday night – no fans, and no tailgating allowed.

Last week, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County health director Dr. Virginia Caine called on the counties surrounding Marion County to work with the Capital City in stopping the spread. When Hogsett made that announcement, Hamilton County Health Department administrator Barry McNulty said he and his staff were already thinking about ways to collaborate with neighboring counties. McNulty was unable to say exactly how they plan to collaborate but did say that he feels any plans between the two counties won’t include further shutdowns.

Lifting Up Local has been an effort of WLBC and Magna Powertrain, to encourage shopping and spending locally. Steven Brand share his suggestion about upcoming Christmas shopping