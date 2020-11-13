Friday, 11/13/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

New Muncie Deputy Mayor announced, and we were there. Dan Ridenour held a press conference Thursday: https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/muncie-deputy-mayor-announcement-11122020mp3

Using Indiana State Department of Health data, the number of Tested individuals, almost exactly matches the number of Positive cases – which seems to be logical: with more testing, there would be more Positive cases. The statewide deaths by age groups show almost 52% were 80 plus years of age – and 92% were 60 years of age and older. As for hospitalizations, they are clearly up – but 23% ICU beds are available, and 76% of ventilators are available.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools is changing their learning model. Starting November 16th, grades 7 through 12 will be on virtual learning. Pre-K through 4th grade will continue to be in-person learning, and grades 5 and 6 will be on a hybrid learning model. This comes as Fishers elevated their COVID-19 community risk rating. The changes are expected to last through December 18th.

More coverage, and clarity on the next steps for Indiana. Gov. Holcomb is asking us to stay masked up for at least another month…On the color coded map, Blue is good – Red is bad…And, some of his final words this past Wednesday https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/gov-briefing-11112020

Presumed President-elect Joe Biden has chosen a Hoosier to be his White House chief of staff, assuming that all of the GOP challenges fail. Biden has selected Ron Klain, a North Central High School of Indianapolis graduate. After high school he went to Georgetown University and then Harvard Law School after that.

IUBMH is planning a prayer vigil, to support front line workers. The tentative date is November 23rd, at about 6:45 p.m., and will be similar to the one held in March. WLBC will again assist in airing a non-denominational prayer, for those gathered in their vehicles. More details when announced.

Some more clarity on this week’s COVID briefing. No businesses are ordered to close – and life goes on, but Gov. Holcomb said that social gatherings will be limited to 50 people in counties that are orange, and 25 people in counties that are red on the Indiana Department of Health’s coronavirus map. Red and orange are the colors that show the virus to be the most severe with yellow and blue indicating less virus spread. He also recommended that elder care facilities pause visitations.

Kroger yesterday said it is once again limiting paper towel and toilet paper sales to avoid hoarding. The store says people will be limited to just two packages per-visit. There’s no word how long the restrictions will last. Kroger, and most other grocery stores, limited what people could buy back in the spring to try and limit hoarding as well.

Saturday morning on WHBU with James Burgess, NAACP President of Madison County – he’ll discuss volunteers who took Pfizer vaccine say it felt like a “severe hangover,” BET founder Robert Johnson says voting Democrat has given black Americans “Minimal returns,” Trump’s election legal fight preceded by battles over dirty vote rules, and PARLER says it’s gained 4.5 million users since it’s election projection. 7 – 8 a.m. Saturday mornings LIVE, with replays on several of our Woof Boom Radio stations.