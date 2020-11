A local man died in a crash late Sunday night along Ind. 32 at the Delaware-Madison county line. The Star Press reports 59 year old Paul A. Hytinen, 59, of Daleville, was eastbound on the highway when his 2014 Silverado struck an embankment at Madison County Road 500-E, also known as Delaware County Road 1000-W. The truck then rolled. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.