Wednesday, 10/7/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Pre-cut fresh fruit sold at Walmart is being recalled over possible listeria contamination. The recall includes various plastic containers of “Freshness Guaranteed” cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangoes, pineapples, and cantaloupe sold at Walmart stores in Indiana and other states. The “best if used by” dates on the packages are between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11, 2020.

A story that affects your money: CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana North natural gas territory announced customers could expect an increase of 5 to 10 percent in their natural gas bills due to a rise in natural gas prices. Expect to pay $450 to $470 over the five-month heating season – last year was around $430.

Tomorrow at 11 a.m., our weekly interview with BSU President Mearns will include MAC news: any football plans, yet? COVID response trends on campus. Commencement plans. All that and more – first on Facebook’s WLBC Newscenter Page via the WLBC Zoom Room, and on Radio in Friday’s morning news.

Chants of “we’re number four” can be heard across the Hoosier state. Indiana is fourth in the Nation in pumpkins grown, according to Zippia. Only Illinois, Pennsylvania, and New York surpass us. Almost 1-in-2 Americans will carve a Jack O’Lantern this year.

The 2020 Cardinal Varsity Club Golf Classic, held last Friday, raised in excess of $36,000 for Ball State Athletics.

In the wake of rioting, shootings, and murders that are on track for an all-time record, Visit Indy is launching its Indy Attraction Pass, offering visitors entrance into five of the city’s top cultural attractions for one price. Once purchased, the pass is delivered to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately.

New scholarships for Black engineering students at Purdue University will be established thanks to a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor. The scholarships will be named in honor of Purdue University’s first Black graduate, David Robert Lewis. He graduated in 1894, a Greensburg native and was one of only nine Black students who graduated from Indiana colleges between the Civil War and the year 1900.

Stripped Love Ministry supports women and children recovering from commercial trafficking. Please visit their website – strippedlove.org – and buy a “Together We Rise” T-Shirt to support anti-trafficking efforts in Madison and Delaware counties.

The Riley Hospital for Children is using a robot to help bring some spooky fun to children who can’t go out for Halloween. The Riley Robot toured the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ Monster Maskarade — an outdoor Halloween experience for families.

The official trick-or-treat hours in the City of Noblesville will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 31. It is recommended that all trick-or-treaters and their chaperones wear a mask – especially when approaching a door. It is not recommended to wear a costume mask over a facemask as this may make breathing difficult.

Anderson Police Officer Brandon Reynolds is returning to active duty after being cleared by the Board of Public Safety. The three-member Safety Board conducted an executive session of more than eight hours on Sept. 28 to hear evidence in the case, according to the Herald Bulletin, and decided that Reynolds didn’t violate the code of conduct and was not guilty of improper use of force during the June 13 arrest.