Wednesday, 10/28/2020 Woof Boom Morning News

What a difference four years makes. A big difference between the Trump campaign in Indiana in 2016 and 2020 is that you haven’t been invited to a rally. Chris Davis reports on why not

The annual Lights at the Brickyard has been canceled. It’s an event where IMS puts up different displays of Christmas lights all over the inside of the track and you can drive around the track in your car and look at them. The speedway saying it’s “to allow for end-of-season testing and track maintenance.” IMS would not say if the event will return in 2021.

Eric M. Hoffman, Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney, has concluded his investigation into the report of “shots fired” just less than two weeks ago. He wrote, “there is no evidence that the two juveniles are connected to or are affiliated with any political candidate, party, or activists. There is no evidence that any person’s race played any role in their actions…I will not be filing a request to file a petition alleging delinquency…. this concludes this investigation.”

A state trooper in northwest Indiana found what looked like a regular package of sour skittles

For seven years now, the TechPoint Xtern has had more than 2,000 students from 222 universities and 43 home states apply to be in the summer 2021 class, a high-engagement, 10-week, summer internship program that provides participants housing, access to numerous tech and governmental leaders and a huge step forward into tech careers. A survey of the applicant pool showed that nearly 78 percent of the students were as happy to be placed in Muncie as Indianapolis. The result is that a portion of the 2021 Xtern class will be working and living (if the pandemic allows) in Muncie. Leaders from many business and government organizations were involved in the initial collaboration and are pioneering partners in Xtern Muncie.

Tuesday is Election Day, and college sports will shut down

BSU President Geoffrey Mearns, from the WLBC Zoom Room last week.

From Inside Indiana Business – Construction is set to begin on a new affordable assisted living community in Anderson. Gardant Management Solutions in Illinois says Sweet Galilee of Anderson at the Wigwam is expected to open in the fall of 2021 and create nearly 50 jobs.

What’s left of Tropical Storm Zeta will soon make its way to Indiana. John Herrick reports on what that means for you.

Several WLBCland cities are included in the top 20 of WalletHub’s “2020 Best Small Cities in America” ranking. The personal finance website based its list on more than 40 metrics, including housing costs, school system quality, and income growth. WalletHub selected cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. Carmel ranks third on the list, followed by Westfield at No. 16 and Fishers at No. 20. Other Hoosier cities on the list include: Noblesville, Muncie, Kokomo, Richmond, Marion, and Anderson.

Gas prices could impacted by who wins! Whoever wins the presidential election could have a significant impact on what you pay at the pump in the future. John Herrick explains.

The notoriety of this year’s presidential election along with the coronavirus pandemic are just some of the many reasons driving people to cast their ballot early ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. Polling locations will be open, and safe, from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

To get transitioning military, veterans and military spouses back to work, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Indianapolis/St. Louis Virtual Career Fair for Veterans this Thursday, October 29th from 12 to 3pm online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.

Home ownership the focus, tomorrow night

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, from a social media post last week.

The 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS nominees were unveiled this week, with THE WEEKND receiving eight AMA nominations, including nominations for Artist of the Year. JUSTIN BIEBER, LADY GAGA, TAYLOR SWIFT, and DOJA CAT all were given four nominations each. The awards are given out Nov. 22nd.

City of Anderson announced last week the launch of the annual city leaf pick up and yard waste recycling program for city residents. The program will run now through December 14 and allows residents to dispose of yard waste in conjunction with their regular trash pickup by Best Way.

Add free Speedy Dogs, and hot chocolate to the fun Saturday at Muncie City Hall: the Muncie Police and Fire Departments will host a Trunk or Treat from 5 – 8 p.m. in the parking lot. All are welcome.

