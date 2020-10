One of three women charged in the shooting death of a Jay County man will stand trial next month. 19 year old Shelby Nicole Hiestand is accused of fatally shooting 31 year old Shea Michael Briar back in January. The Star Press reports a co-defendant in the case, 30 year old Esther Jane Stephen lured Briar to an area along Jay County Road 125-W near County Road 850-N, where the victim was found dead.