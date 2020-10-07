Tix Available For Walmart’s Free Drive-In Movies In Muncie

Tickets are now available for Walmart’s free drive-in movie events in Muncie. You can get free tickets at www.walmartdrive-in.com. During the tour, filmmakers and special guests will help Walmart celebrate bringing back the big screen to communities across the country. Tickets are available for the following showings: Oct. 9 at 7:30pm – Men in Black: International and on

Oct. 10 at 7:30pm – Ghostbusters.