Two Arrested In Deadly Shooting Sunday

The Anderson Police Department has arrested two people in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting of Arneshia Fuller. The Herald Bulletin reports 30 year old Joshua Andrew Treadwell of Indianapolis is charged with murder and 22 year old Brooklyn Parnell of Anderson is charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, pointing a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license and operator never licensed. Police say they found the 28 year old victim with gunshots on the 1400 block of Forkner Street.