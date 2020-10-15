Thursday, 10/15/2020 Woof Boom Briefs

No changes in Stage for State. Governor Eric Holcomb resumed his weekly COVID briefings yesterday. Indiana will remain at Stage 5, as will the “mask mandate.” Dr. Box revealed that she and some members of her family have tested COVID positive. In regards to hospitals: it is not known if the resumption of other non-emergency surgical care has also caused bed-availability to decline. As of yesterday at 10:30 a.m., ICU bed utilization is at 75% within the IU Health system, as they have the ability to convert beds to ICU and or transfer to other facilities as needed. Neil Gifford reminds that it as important as ever to wear masks, socially distance & wash hands frequently.

Updated COVID numbers from IUBMH – as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 57 inpatients positive. 15 inpatients with tests pending. For comparison, Sunday morning there were 46 tests pending – so the vast majority of those particular cases were seemingly negative.

Behind the scenes, work is always being done by your Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. CEO Jay Julian…. He spoke to our Steve Lindell yesterday – and you’ll hear that entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County. Jay will preside over the Annual Dinner Meeting tonight, at the Horizon Convention Center.

A Statement from the US Census, on Data Collection Ending. As of yesterday, well over 99.9% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census. Self-response and field data collection operations for the 2020 Census will conclude after today. Internet self-response will be available across the nation through 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST). Visit 2020Census.gov to respond today.

Muncie’s Cooley Park is nearing completion – though there have been some delays…. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour from earlier this week – his priority of park improvements was also a big part of his 2021 budget, which was approved recently by City Council.

Fall is a time for changing leaves, apple cider, and car crashes involving animals. Hoosier drivers had an estimated 44,000 crashes with animals over the past year, according to a new report from State Farm. Based on claims data and industry estimates, 1 in 103 Indiana drivers had a run-in with an animal on a road, with more than 70% of those crashes involving deer.

A police officer shot along with a K-9 officer during a manhunt in South Bend. Police were trying to serve a warrant for the arrest of Rodney Ross at a home when Ross pulled out a gun and shot at officers. Shots were exchanged, and the suspect is deceased. The officer will be okay after being shot in the lower leg. Police say the K-9, Luna, is expected to survive, but aren’t sure if she’ll will be able to return to serve as a K-9.

Before you enter any personal or payment information, double check the site’s URL to make sure it’s the real deal. Scammers are taking advantage of the new BMV online services by creating phony sites that claim to handle your license renewal or car title transfer. The BBB says, Double check the URL before you enter personal and payment information. Secure links start with https://. Be wary of third-party websites. Make online purchases with your credit card. Fraudulent charges made on a credit card can usually be disputed, whereas that might not be the case with other payment methods.

Tonight, the annual meeting for the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce will happen at the Horizon Convention Center. As is tradition, the gavel will be handed over… That’s Jay Julian – hear him this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events. Today, will be Muncie Mall and Blackford County Fairgrounds both at 10 a.m. Friday, its Anderson’s turn – at the Old Kmart Parking Lot. Distribution is while supplies last.

It’s the battling Town Halls tonight: NBC has President Trump, and ABC has Joe Biden. Since their second debate was cancelled, they are having separate events. Internet trolls started boycott efforts of both networks.