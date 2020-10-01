Thursday, 10/1/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Just a few days remain to Register. Hoosiers have until the end of the day on Monday, October 5 to register to vote in the November 3rd General Election. If you have not yet registered or would like to check your registration status, please visit indianavoters.in.gov.

More now from one of the BSU-benefactors from the recent large gift announced at the most recent Trustees Meeting

That’s Dr. Rob Mathews from the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute – hear the entire interview on This Week in Delaware County, and on Community Focus Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. on WLBC.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced that the City of Fort Wayne is working with the Downtown Improvement District (DID) to help local restaurants and businesses weather the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Fort Wayne is investing in DID programming that offers free meal delivery, helps downtown restaurants expand, add or enhance outdoor dining options, and extends the Clean & Green program beyond downtown into several urban corridors. The City of Fort Wayne and the DID will invest in heaters and outdoor seating for 14 downtown restaurants to expand and enhance their outdoor seating.

Between now and the end of this year, an effort is underway to get parents involved with the BY5 Early Childhood Development effort

Missy Modesitt, Executive Director of the effort, with the goal of getting kids ready for Kindergarten by the age of five.

Today is Arts Walk / First Thursday in Downtown Muncie, and Cheryl Crowder says parking is not an issue

It all runs from 5 – 8 p.m. today.

More now, for planning purposes for the community – with Ball State’s Spring Semester date-changes

BSU President Mearns in the WLBC Zoom Room, just after the Trustees approved the change.

Calling all School age Girls! Imagine if you could build any kind of robot you wanted. Girl Scouts is inviting you to attend a robot party: the next one at the Daleville Girl Scout Shop across from the Daleville Public Library on Friday from 6:30-7:30 PM, and another at Heekin Park Cabin 3 on October 6th from 6:30-7:30 PM. Call Mary Dunn to register today at 317-924-6880

More now on those recent gifts received at Ball State from two Foundations – this is Steve Horwitz from the Miller College of Business, with one of the ways they will use the funds

Hear more of this good news story, this weekend on This Week in Delaware County – and on Community Focus Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m.

The Noblesville 2021 Civil City budget was approved by the Common Council at its Sept. 29 meeting. A 0% increase compared to the 2020 Revised Budget for those funds. The budget was created with several guiding principles, including no increase in the overall city budget, no citywide yearly salary increase, and no health insurance premium increases for employees.

To reach more Hoosiers more quickly, Indiana is directing federal COVID-19 recovery funds to the Workforce Ready Grant, and this month the State will reach out directly to those in need and share information about how to take advantage of these free training and educational opportunities. Hoosiers can enroll at Ivy Tech right now and classes begin October 26 and earn credentials in five high-demand fields: IT & Business Services, Advanced Manufacturing, Logistics & Transportation, Health & Life Sciences, and Building & Construction. To learn more how you can take your career to the next level, visit IvyTech.edu/nextlevel.

There is no doubt: schools of all grade levels are being very mindful of what “could be,” and we asked Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns for the reason for the adjustments to the Spring Semester calendar