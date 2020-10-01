Free training and education at Ivy Tech Community College is available through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant—a program focused on providing education and training in high-demand fields that lead to good jobs. The state is directing federal COVID-19 recovery funds to the Workforce Ready Grant, and this month the State will reach out directly to those in need and share information about how to take advantage of these free training and educational opportunities. Hoosiers can enroll at Ivy Tech right now and classes begin October 26