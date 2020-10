One less, 5 more: since the Friday update at IUBMH, there are currently 47 positive COVID inpatients (one fewer), with 22 pending test results (5 more), and 75% capacity of ICU beds.

On Thursday evening at a Muncie Chamber event. Dr. Jeff Bird told those gathered, that be believed that day, that IUBMH had the most COVID inpatients of any hospital in the state of Indiana. He did not cite his source, but it was believed to be via the Indiana Hospital Association.