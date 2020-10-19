Monday, 10/19/2020 Woof Boom Radio News

EDITORS NOTE: please consider SHARING this daily post with your Friends, and on your social media every time you read it. Our goal at Woof Boom Radio News is to inform the many communities that we serve, every hour, every day. Thank you.

GOOD news to start your day, an actual CONCERT happened! With what some are calling the “now-normal,” singers Levi Driskill, and Uncle Kracker performed a live in-person concert in Winchester Saturday night. The Hummel Drive In sold car-load passes, for safe and socially distanced fun.

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody issued the following statement after allegations that Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake has been the repeated target of rising threats and racist messages, as reported in the Muncie newspaper. “We stand with Jeannine and against the racist threats deployed to intimidate and silence her. We cannot and will not tolerate this ugly style of coercion and we call on the Indiana Republican Party and Congressman Pence to join us in condemning it.” The paper included a statement from Greg Pence not only condemning such actions, he asked the Delaware County Prosecutor to investigate. Eric Hoffman, for his part explained in a release last week stating that investigations are a matter of law enforcement, and are out of his purview.

The Yorktown Council will meet today at 5:30 p.m. Among the agenda items, resolutions regarding the Library Budget, Reimbursement from CARES Act Funding, Establishment of CARES Act Fund, and more.

The rule saving Hoosiers from utility shut-offs expires today. The Indy Star reported that not every utility plans to stop offering extended payment plans so soon. Vectren, Duke Energy and others will continue similar policies – it is always best to contact those that you owe, and make payment arrangements before the due date.

Recently, there was a $58 million request is state money for BSU building renovations. This, on the heels of a recent staff reduction

President Geoffrey Means from last Thursday, in the WLBC Zoom Room with Steve Lindell.

An update now on a WLBCland athletic director from WANE-TV. Tony Uggen found out he was COVID positive on Aug. 31. Sept. 3 he went to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and found out he had COVID-related pneumonia in all five lobes of his lungs, all in all, he spent 26 days in the hospital, including nine days in the ICU. He said since he’s been home from the hospital he’s seen “crazy improvement.” His biggest piece of advice is to take the virus seriously and wear a mask. “An article I read said the masks will help 17% reduce your chances. I know 17%, is not very much, but if that would have prevented me from going through what I’m doing right now, I’ll wear 10 masks.”

Today marks the beginning of the Strong Challenge from the Muncie Family YMCA. From Friday’s Wake Up Crew, here’s Steve Lindell as he heard the Facebook Live from the Y

We could not identify the speaker – he was masked up.

Muncie city parks not allowed to go political. A pro-President Trump event was held in Muncie Saturday. Scheduled for McCullough Park, Muncie Parks and Recreation “did not approve the event,” and according to the post by resident George Foley, “political events are not allowed at any city park.” No official release was provided by the City, and from what we could tell from Facebook posts and videos, many attended what appeared to be a parade on city streets with flags flying and horns honking.

Democratic nominee for governor Woody Myers says Indiana should resume restrictions on bars and restaurants, and not stop there

Gov. Holcomb says he’ll reevaluate the lifting of capacity restrictions again next week, but says the explosion of new cases has mainly come not from bars, but from family gatherings where people refuse to wear masks or observe social distancing.

POET bio refinery in Madison County is about to undergo a $25 million renovation as the facility converts from the production of ethanol to industrial alcohol used in the fight against COVID-19. South Dakota-based POET says it will break ground Thursday on what the biofuels company calls a significant expansion of its plant in Alexandria.

We begin a series of stories today, about the honorees at last week’s Muncie Chamber annual dinner meeting and awards. The Spirit of Small Business award went to Hillcroft Services

Debbie Bennett, President and CEO.

The driver of a pickup truck that crashed near Pendleton was taken by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital early Saturday morning. Madison County sheriff’s department, said the person was driving on county road 500 South when the pickup left the north side of the road, rolled several times before striking a utility pole. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering multiple injuries. There were no other occupants of the pickup and no witnesses of the crash.

Were shots fired last week in downtown Muncie? Democratic candidate for the 6th District Congressional seat thought so – but as of a Saturday morning release from the Muncie Police Department, the on-going investigation has shown no evidence. The Muncie newspaper cited sources that claimed to believe that several bullets had flown over her car – though it is not known how someone could see bullets in flight. They are asking anyone with information to contact the MPD. 765-747-4867.

Details regarding that raid of a Muncie business last week are being released. Donnie Burgess reports

You’ve heard about contact tracing being an effective way to fight the coronavirus, but if people don’t cooperate, the state department of health says that makes the spread of coronavirus worse.

Adding more coronavirus precautions for Tuesday’s Indiana Governor debate?

NBC reports that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of inciting “domestic terrorism.” The President has gone on record countless times, denouncing hate groups, and well as what he calls the “radical left.”

Chris Wallace said Friday on Fox News that Facebook, and Twitter limits on Hunter Biden story smack of ‘Big Brother,’ and that he’s got a “real problem” with limiting users from sharing a controversial New York Post article on Hunter Biden.