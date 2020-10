Two Muncie parents are charged with leaving their 3 year old home alone. 24 year old Davian Nicholson and 23 year old Kelsie Wable are charged with neglect of a dependent. Police were called to a North Elgin Street apartment, reports the Star Press, and were let in by a property manager. Wable said Nicholson had been with the child when she left the night before and she fell asleep at a friend’s house.