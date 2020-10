Police say they found a Muncie man suspected of burglary wearing pajama pants belonging to an alleged victim. 27 year old Joshua Stockwell had them on when he was caught, say police. An initial report of a break in came from the 1400 block of South Meeker Avenue. While there, police heard shouts from a nearby house about a burglar. Stockwell was apprehended in the 1200 block of South Luick Avenue.