The Muncie company that was raided last week and its owner arrested on immigration related charges was planning a move to Yorktown. The Star Press reports as part of an abatement application, All Steel reported that it would be moving its Muncie operations, including 48 workers — 32 of whom were minorities — to the Yorktown facility on Ind. 332. Unknown whether the arrest of owner Ignacio Chavez-Castillo will alter those plans.