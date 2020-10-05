Monday, 10/5/2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Less updates seem to be a GOOD sign – Here’s another sign that Indiana is in far better COVID-shape than some other parts of our Country: the Governor has reduced the weekly briefings to a Zoom-only report starting this week with only Dr. Box and ISDH’s medical director. We will provide local news updates on significant changes.

He was known as a sharp businessman who developed a passion as a home builder and was a pillar of generosity and kindness – John Scheumann died Thursday. He was 71. Ball State is familiar with his name on the football stadium, and Coach Mike Neu released a statement which included, “our program has benefitted immensely from his presence…he was the complete embodiment of a true Cardinal.”

Indianapolis bars, restaurants and clubs can apply for grants to help them pay the bills until things get back to normal

Meeting updates: Muncie City Council will vote on the proposed Dan Ridenour budget during its monthly meeting tonight. Delaware County Council will have one more budgeting meeting on Oct. 12 to finalize the budgeting numbers before taking it to a vote. Both are termed balanced budget proposals, as governments across the country attempt to prepare for the long term effects of reduced tax income due to the COVID situation.

A Muncie woman is dead and four others injured after a crash late Saturday morning on Interstate 65 near the Franklin exit. When ISP arrived, they found Cristine Lykins, 55, of Muncie, unresponsive. WISH TV reported four others were injured taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Three more Greek houses at Indiana University Bloomington are having to halt all activities, after they were given the orders for violating public health regulations and restrictions, and the incidents are being investigated.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events this week. Tomorrow at 10:00 AM at Five Points Mall in Marion, and in New Castle at the same time. More CureHunger.org.

News note from the Herald Bulletin last week – The Anderson City Council has approved the 2021 budget for the general operations of city government in the amount of $35.7 million.

The Henry County Community Foundation has received a 100,000 dollar grant from Eli Lilly. Donnie Burgess reports

A WLBC land school won the WTHR Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week honor Friday – the New Castle Trojans.

Baby Box in Muncie – Today, a Safe Haven baby box will be installed on an outside wall of Muncie’s fire station #1 in the downtown area. Company founder Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as a baby, says the boxes are heated to keep the baby warm and wired to call for help immediately. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour told IPR a “wall-breaking ceremony” prepared the building for the baby box on Thursday.

Ball State’s efforts have been lauded by local health officials, as COVID cases continue to decline. BSU’s President Mearns explained the Dashboard

And, he shared that Delaware County Health Department Administrator Jammie Bane noted the University has done “a remarkable job.”

A man died Friday night in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. His death marks the 173rd homicide in 2020 in Indianapolis, exceeding the city’s 2019 total but not breaking the overall homicide record. Officials say at this rate, the city is on track to total 220 homicides this year.

Former Anderson police officer Adam Watters, already on probation on a battery charge, has been charged with a second count of battery. The Herald Bulletin reported that the son of former Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor charge of battery in Anderson City Court.

Former Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters, who was suspended without pay for four days for several policy violations earlier this year, retired.

From Newsweek: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of the Great Recession while also getting confused about the economic stimulus package he oversaw while serving as VP, during a speech on Saturday. Another Biden note: he tested negative for COVID, after being at the Debate last week with President Trump.

Friday night, State Road 18 was site of a head-on crash that claimed the lives of two children. The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office told CBS4Indy that Robert Cook crossed the center line and was stuck by a semi. Investigation continues.

CNN host anchor Brooke Baldwin posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Thursday to announce she would step away from the network through the presidential election, stating “not my choice,” while simultaneously celebrating her 10-year anniversary with the network.

Today, Colts players and staff will distribute food to Hoosiers in need from the Gleaner’s mobile food pantry in the South Parking Lot of Lucas Oil Stadium, from 1-4pm – Enter Gate 8 off of Capitol Ave.

Here’s another Tech Tip – the Nest Audio smart speaker, was officially announced Wednesday at Google’s Launch Night In event. It’s the successor to the Google Home smart speaker launched in 2016. This one costs $100, and has better clarity for voice, and better bass.

Anderson University has officially announced the alumni award recipients for 2020. Each year, the university recognizes alumni and friends who have truly exemplified the call to live a life of faith and service. The entire list is on our Local News Page now. These award recipients will be celebrated during the university’s virtual Homecoming festivities on October 17.

The following AU alums will be receiving varying awards from the alumni office:

– Distinguished Alumni Award – Jeff Howard ’08

– Distinguished Young Alumni Award – LaNesha Tabb ’06

– John H. Kane Loyalty Award – Jim Ostrognai ’99

– Distinguished Service Award – Lisa Ragsdale ’83

– MOSAIC Multicultural Alumni Award – Rev. D. Kevin Earley ’03 ’08

– Friend of Nursing Award – Jodie Reminder

– Community Service Award – Colonel (Marjorie) Charlene Merrill (Ret.)

– Outstanding School of Nursing Alumni Award – Amy Voris ’09

– Lifetime Achievement in Nursing Award – John Ackerman ’75)