Clock Ticks On Voter Registration

Today is the last day that you are able to register to vote in the November election. There are three ways you can get registered: you can do it online at IndianaVoters-dot-IN-gov, or you can do it in-person at your county clerk’s office or at the BMV, just make sure to bring your ID and if you don’t have a state issued ID, a social security card will work too. You can also register by mail. If you go that route you have to have a registration application filled and post marked by the end of the day today. The deadline is 11:59 p.m.